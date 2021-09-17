CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 95,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 166.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 669,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 418,060 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1,316.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in CSX by 261.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 484,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

