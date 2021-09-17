CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 158.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,402 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

