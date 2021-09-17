CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,729 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CSX by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in CSX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

