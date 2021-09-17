CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of CTI BioPharma worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 8,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,365. The stock has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

