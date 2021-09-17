CUE Protocol (CUE) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,516.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $373,126.35 and $3,516.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.99 or 0.00103018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

