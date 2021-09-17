CUE Protocol (CUE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,516.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $48.99 or 0.00103018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $373,126.35 and approximately $3,516.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

