Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.