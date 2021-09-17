Curtiss-Wright Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. 859,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.