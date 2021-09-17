Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 39% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $505.92 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

