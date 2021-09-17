cVault.finance Market Capitalization Hits $148.87 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $148.87 million and approximately $220,462.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $14,887.11 or 0.31671510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

