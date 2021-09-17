CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 737,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Ondas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ondas by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 49.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ondas by 987.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Ondas stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 23,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,758. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.92 million and a PE ratio of -11.94.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

