CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000. Pine Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned 9.82% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ PTOC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.