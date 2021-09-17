CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.83% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,541. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

