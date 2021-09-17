CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000. WM Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.46% of WM Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 27,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

