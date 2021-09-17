CVI Holdings LLC Invests $14.20 Million in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,709,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,204,000. Italk comprises 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Italk alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALK. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

OTCMKTS TALK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.