CVI Holdings LLC Invests $14.49 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,000. Tech and Energy Transition makes up approximately 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 11.82% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

