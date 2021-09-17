CVI Holdings LLC Invests $8.06 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.00% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YTPG remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,031. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

