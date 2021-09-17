CVI Holdings LLC Invests $9.26 Million in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Holicity accounts for 0.6% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.00% of Holicity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Holicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. 2,941,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Holicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

