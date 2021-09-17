CVI Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

CVI Holdings LLC trimmed its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,643 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent comprises approximately 0.6% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of E2open Parent worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

ETWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 92,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

