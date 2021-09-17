CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 5.53% of BYTE Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ BYTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

