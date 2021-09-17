CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,796,722 shares of company stock valued at $48,587,014. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.25. 32,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

