CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 9.89% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VPCB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.