CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $9.43 Million Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. American Acquisition Opportunity makes up about 0.6% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 7.05% of American Acquisition Opportunity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

