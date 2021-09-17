CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $9.67 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000. GX Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 8.36% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $184,000.

NASDAQ:GXII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

