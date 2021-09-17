CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,195. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

