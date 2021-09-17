CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.58% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 4,313.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 237,252 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 6,800,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.