CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.75% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,767. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

