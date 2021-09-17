CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

MYPS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.