CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.28% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

