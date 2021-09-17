CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 700,000 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 11.46% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCAC remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,140. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

