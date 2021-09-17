CVI Holdings LLC Sells 19,612 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

CVI Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition comprises approximately 1.3% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 6.61% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SV. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.