CVI Holdings LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.