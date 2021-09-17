CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 63,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. 8,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

