CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,552 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,142 shares of company stock worth $26,935,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,766. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $129.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

