CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 16,050 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,632,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. 11,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

