CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 405 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $679.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $688.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.37. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

