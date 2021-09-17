CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 964 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.24. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

