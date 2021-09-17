CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

