CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. 1,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

