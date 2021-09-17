CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

