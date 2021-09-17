CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 229.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

