CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.60. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,520. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

