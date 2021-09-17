CWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $305,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $5,898,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in KLA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.61. 2,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,668. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.09. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $373.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

