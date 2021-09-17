CWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,555 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Cloudflare by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,416. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

