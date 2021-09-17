CWM Advisors LLC Buys 5,417 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in BorgWarner by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 358,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,438. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.