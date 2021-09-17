CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,902 shares of company stock valued at $37,193,140. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.44. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.24 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

