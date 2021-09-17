CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,625. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

