CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 48.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 29,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 29,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.