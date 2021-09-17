CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 119.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 44.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 205,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp lifted its position in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 181,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,257. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

