CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

